Seattle Police investigate body found in Highland Park neighborhood

Seattle- Detectives are investigating a body that was found in the Highland Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Officers found the man’s body near the 8400 block of First Avenue South around 3:30 P.M.

Witnesses told police that an argument took place at a nearby residence, and an unknown make and model car was seen leaving the area shortly after.

Witnesses found the man’s body laying on the ground where the unknown car was parked.

The investigation is on going, and Seattle Police is asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Any information related to the incident should be reported to the homicide and assault tip line at 206-233-5000.