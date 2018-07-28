Seahawks agree to contract extension with offensive tackle Duane Brown

RENTON, Wash. – The Seattle Seahawks agreed to a contract extension with one of their top players Saturday.

No, it wasn’t Earl Thomas.

The Seahawks announced they agreed to a three-year contract extension with Duane Brown, the four-time Pro Bowl left tackle for whom they traded last fall.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported it would be a three-year extension worth $36.5 million that will keep Brown with the team through 2021.

The Seahawks traded a second- and third-round pick to the Houston Texans last season for Brown and a fifth-rounder.

The announcement came one day after Rapoport reported that the Seahawks had informed Thomas and his reps before the season that they wouldn’t address his contract. Thomas is holding out from training camp, and has publicly urged the team several times to trade him if they don’t plan to address his contract.

Thomas’ agent spoke out against the NFL on Twitter on Saturday morning.