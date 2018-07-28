Elderly couple stabbed by house guest in Bellevue

Bellevue- A Bellevue couple suffered serious injuries after they were stabbed several times by their house guest.

Bellevue Police were called to a home on the 16200 block of Southeast 31st Street for a reported stabbing.

Officers found a 76-year-old woman and a 83-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. According to Police, the female victim escaped to a neighbor’s house and called 911. The couple was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police say the couple was stabbed by a woman who had been staying at the home for several weeks. A 40-year-old woman was identified as the house who went on the violent attack. The house guest tried leaving the scene, but officers took her into custody a short time later.

The suspect used a large kitchen knife to attack the couple, and attempted to set the home on fire, police say.

A motive for the attack is still under investigation, and police say there is no immediate threat to the public.