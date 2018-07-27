Whitney Ramirez: Massive neck tattoo makes wanted High-Violent Offender simple to spot

WANTED IN YAKIMA COUNTY —

A massive ‘12’ inked on Whitney Ramirez’s throat will make her easy to spot.

She’s a High-Violent Offender wanted by Yakima Police for robbery, assault and unlawful imprisonment.

The Department of Corrections in Yakima County is also after her for breaking probation on a meth bust.

Her rap sheet shows a slew of convictions for assaults and thefts.

Along with that huge ‘12’ on her throat, she’s also inked with tattoos above her right eye and ‘haters’ with a four-letter swear word in front of it inked down her left jaw line.

Whitney Ramirez is 29 years old, 5’7” and weighs 145 pounds.

If you know where she’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit the information.