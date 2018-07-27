Vigil brings hundreds for final goodbye for Federal Way teenage football player who died

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday, Hundreds gathered at Federal Way Memorial Field to say goodbye to a high school student who died earlier this week from a heart condition.

The Federal Way School District said 16-year-old Allen Harris died suddenly while participating in a summer conditioning workout at the school Tuesday.

The medical examiner's office has determined that Harris died from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a condition in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick making it hard for the heart to pump blood.

“One of our friends, one of our brothers, to happen right in front of us, that’s sad. God has his reasons. We have full trust and faith. We’re going to miss our brother but right now we’re just trying to get through it together as a team,” said Alphonzo Tuputala.

Tuputala helped organize the vigil for Harris. Tuputala is one of the captains of the Federal Way High School Football team. He says Harris was an amazing person both on and off the field.

Dozens of other students packed into the field to say goodbye to their friend.

“Where is at, something is missing out of my life. I’m not going to see him again. To hear someone like that be gone in a heartbeat. That’s all it took,” said De-Anthony Lestrick who grew up with Harris.

After the vigil, the football team presented Harris’ mom with a brand-new pair of cleats the entire team signed.