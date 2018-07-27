Seahawks training camp 2018: Exclusive coverage only on Q13 FOX

Teen gets 2 years in robbery to fund Everett school shooting plot

Posted 7:58 AM, July 27, 2018

Q13 News photo

EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett man has been sentenced to two years in prison for his role in a robbery that police say was supposed to help fund a classmate’s plan to shoot people at their high school.

The Daily Herald reports 18-year-old Marquez Daniel pleaded guilty last week to robbery and was sentenced Wednesday as part of a plea deal that includes Daniel testifying in his classmate’s court case.

Court documents say Daniel was recruited by Joshua O’Connor to help carry out the armed heist in February at a convenience store.

Daniel’s lawyer Derek Conom said in court that Daniel didn’t know about O’Connor’s alleged plot to use the cash to buy weaponry for a school shooting. Prosecutors found no evidence to prove Daniel knew about the plot.

O’Connor has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, robbery and possession of an illegal explosive device.

