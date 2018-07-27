Portland police release their lip sync video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland Police Bureau on Friday released its lip sync video as part of a law enforcement challenge, just days after the Seattle Police Department released it's version.

"The Portland Police Bureau was challenged by the Hillsboro Police Department to participate in the Law Enforcement Lip Sync Challenge," the department said on its Facebook page. "We accept!"

And, the Portland police say, they challenge the Vancouver (Wash.) Police Department.

"If you're ever in trouble -- we'll be there on the double!" the Portland police say.

Especially if it involves a doughnut shop...