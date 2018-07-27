Man shot, driven to South Seattle apartment complex and dropped off, police say

SEATTLE – A man was dropped off at an apartment building in South Seattle early Friday morning after being shot, police said.

Residents at the building in the 5000 block of Delridge Way S.W. called 911 at about 2:45 a.m., reporting he’d been shot. When paramedics arrived, they took the 28-year-old man to Harborview after finding he’d been shot in the back twice.

Gang unit detectives investigated, and said they believe he was shot somewhere else, then driven to the apartment complex and dropped off. Detectives are searching for the vehicle that dropped him off.

If you have any information, call the Seattle PD tip line at (206) 23-5000.