Lip sync challenge! Seattle Police Department’s viral video nears 5 million views

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Police Department visited Q13 FOX on Friday to talk about their viral lip sync challenge video.

The department released its highly anticipated #LipSyncChallenge video just after midnight Wednesday, accepting a challenge from the Norfolk Police Department.

SPD chose the song "Downtown" by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis for their lip-sync video which shows a different side of our local officers.

By Friday at noon, the video had 4.5 million views.

Brandi Kruse invited the officers behind the video to join us live on Q13 News This Morning -- and we had a surprise for them!

Thank you @SeattlePD for coming in to #Q13FOX and dancing with us! Great way to end a Friday show. We appreciate you all and everything you do for our community. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/87MwfqZ3qv — Liz Dueweke 🐾 (@LizDueweke) July 27, 2018

The department points out that everyone in the video participated on their own time -- not city time. The one exception is traffic control that had to block off 4th and Bell because there was a permit for that part of the video to film in the street.

SPD is challenging the London Metropolitan Police Department.