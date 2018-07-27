Large brush fire in Douglas County threatening homes, orchards, power lines

ORONDO, Wash. — Firefighters are battling a large brush fire in Douglas County that state officials say is threatening homes, orchards and power lines.

The Chelan Hills Fire started Friday afternoon and quickly burned an estimated 300-400 acres of grass and sagebrush. Mandatory evacuation orders are in place, the State Fire Marshal said.

The Chelan Hills Fire is burning near the town of Orondo, in Douglas County.

The state has authorized state fire assistance to support local firefighters. The Fire Protection Bureau is sending four wildland strike teams to battle the blaze.

#ChelanHillsFire The Red Cross is setting up a location for all evacuees at Orondo School located at 100 Orondo School Road. It is expected to be open between 5-6pm. — DouglasCountyWA (@douglascountywa) July 27, 2018