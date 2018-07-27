Seahawks training camp 2018: Exclusive coverage only on Q13 FOX

Large brush fire in Douglas County threatening homes, orchards, power lines

Posted 5:58 PM, July 27, 2018, by , Updated at 06:09PM, July 27, 2018

Aerial view of the Chelan Hills Fire in Douglas County.
(Photo: Washington State Department of Natural Resources)

ORONDO, Wash. — Firefighters are battling a large brush fire in Douglas County that state officials say is threatening homes, orchards and power lines.

The Chelan Hills Fire started Friday afternoon and quickly burned an estimated 300-400 acres of grass and sagebrush. Mandatory evacuation orders are in place, the State Fire Marshal said.

The Chelan Hills Fire is burning near the town of Orondo, in Douglas County.

Another view of the Chelan Hills Fire in Douglas County.
(Photo: Trooper Brian Moore/Washington State Patrol)

The state has authorized state fire assistance to support local firefighters. The Fire Protection Bureau is sending four wildland strike teams to battle the blaze.

 