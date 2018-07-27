Jason Priebe: Wanted 12-time felon convicted of violent backstage concert attack

WANTED IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

Violent felon, Jason Priebe, turned a Heavy Metal concert in Seattle into a crime scene: Bolting past security to get backstage at Showbox SODO after he’d already being bounced for acting up. When security caught up to him he kicked-out a huge mirror, busting it into a bunch of shards, then hurled it at a security guard who got cut really badly by blocking it with his hand.

Priebe was convicted of assault and is now breaking probation in Snohomish County.

He’s also wanted for a slew of new charges, including burglaries, drugs, displaying a weapon and illegally having a firearm.

He’s got a dozen felony convictions.

He’s 39 years old, 5’9” and weighs 163 pounds.

If you now where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App to submit the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).