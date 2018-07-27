Jacenir Dasilva: Wanted gang member street named ‘Serio’ convicted of stabbing ‘disrespecful’ victim

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

Disrespecting ‘Serio’ could get you killed — just ask the guy who high-violent gang member, Jacenir Dasilva, attacked and stabbed in Kennewick.

‘Serio’ is his street name. It means ‘serious’ in Spanish — and Department of Corrections officers say he was dead serious about hurting or killing that stabbing victim he told police, ‘disrespected his homeboys.’

He was convicted of first degree assault and now he’s breaking probation in Benton County.

Department of Corrections officers and the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force in the Tri-Cities is on the hunt for him.

Jacenir Dasilva is 24 years old, 5’7”, weighs 130 pounds and has ink all over his face and arms.

If you now where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App to submit the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).