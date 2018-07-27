Help ID ‘grab and go’ golf club crooks

WANTED IN TACOMA —

If you can identify either of these thieves who stole thousands of dollars’ worth of clubs from Puetz Golf in Tacoma earlier this month, the reward money you get will be enough for you to buy your own club!

“You’re going to see both suspects, they’re walking down the walkway that leads into the store, they just walk in like any normal person going to buy something,” describes Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “It’s about 12:30 in the afternoon. You watch them on the tape and they stay together for quite a while, at one point they split up a little bit, but they keep looking at clubs, I think they’re looking at brand names and seeing where the expensive ones are, it’s sort of an in-store casing, so to speak. And, you’ll watch them on tape, they wind around for a while, then the black suspect walks over to the clubs and all of a sudden he grabs about three clubs, these are high-end clubs, about $1,500 worth and the other guy is leading him and all of a sudden the first suspect opens the door and the black male follows and they just take off running. It’s really irritating, because I’m an avid golfer and I look at the cost to replace those items, it’s a lot of money, so when I go there the next time to buy those clubs, I’m going to pay for those guys stealing them.”

The black suspect’s believed to be in his mid-20’s and about 5’9” with a thin build.

The second suspect’s described as Hispanic, also in his mid-20’s and about 5’5” with a medium build.

If you can tell Tacoma Police the names of these two golf club crooks, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit the information anonymously.