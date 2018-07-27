Gerardo Alvarado: Stabbing suspect wanted by Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force

WANTED BY U.S. MARSHALS IN SKAGIT COUNTY —

Gerardo Alvarado, a.k.a. ‘Chucky,’ is one of the U.S. Marshals-led Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force’s Top Ten Most Wanted.

He’s accused of stabbing a man in the neck in Mount Vernon earlier this month and has an arrest warrant in Skagit County for first degree assault with a deadly weapon.

“He’s considered to be ‘armed and dangerous,’ so we strongly encourage you to contact law enforcement, the Washington’s Most Wanted program to make sure that this individual’s safely apprehended. Please do not confront him. He has a propensity for violence and we need to make sure that our public and our viewers stay safe,’ said Acting U.S. Marshal Jacob Green.

‘Chucky’ could be driving the truck shown below: A black 1984 GMC Jimmy with Washington state plates BFU7404.

The task force says he has ties to the Tri-Cities.

He’s 29 years old, 5’6” and weighs 180 pounds.

If you spot him, or know where he's hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).