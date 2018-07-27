× Four teenagers and a 21-year-old now charged in connection with death of 2 men in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A woman and a man pleaded not guilty Friday to killing two men in Tacoma Tuesday night.

Marcia Ugalde, 18, and 21-year-old Ronny Fernandez pleaded not guilty to murder Thursday. Bail was set at $1 million for each.

Three others arrested — a 17-year-old girl and 16- and 17-year-old boys — were charged as adults Friday. They were identified as Katherine Ugalde-Torres, Jesus Lopez, Jr., Andy Roman, and Joe Martinez

People called police after hearing gunshots about 8 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found 30-year-old Francisco Beiza fatally shot.

Police say 23-year-old Joshua Youell was dropped off at a hospital with a stab wound and he died in surgery.

Charging papers say the fight happened because Beiza reportedly owed Youell money and Youell felt disrespected in a phone call between the two. A scuffle broke out and Youell was stabbed.

Charges say Beiza was shot as he tried to run away.