Conrad Edwards: Wanted ‘armed and dangerous’ felon convicted of terrifying home invasion, 7-Eleven robbery

WANTED BY DOC IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

A terrifying armed home invasion — gun pointed right at the victim’s head: Just one violent crime Conrad Edwards has been convicted of.

His massive rap sheet also boasts assaults, domestic violence, carrying a weapon without a permit and an armed 7-Eleven robbery where a witness locked themselves in a bathroom out of fear.

Now, Edwards is breaking probation on a drug bust and Department of Corrections officers say he could be armed with a shotgun.

He’s 42 years old, 6 feet tall and weighs 260 pounds.

He’s inked with tattoos on his neck and all over his body.

DOC officers think he could be possibly around the Angel of the Winds Casino in Arlington, or as well as:

Marysville

Smokey Point

Darrington

Bothell

If you spot him, or know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).