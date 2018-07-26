× Warning to paddlers: Hot weather will see more people on the water

SEATTLE, Wash. — The popularity of paddlesports can’t be denied.

Just five years ago, one in 10 people in the U.S. took part in some form of paddle sport.

Now, it’s one in four.

Part of that is affordability. Paddleboards, kayaks, canoes and others are being sold at major retailers like Costco and Fred Meyer.

This week is paddle safety week. It hopes to raise awareness about people on the water, and more ways to stay safe.

For more on paddle safety week, head to the Washington State Park website.