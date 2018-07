× Snohomish County crews looking for woman who disappeared after floating on Lake Ki

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. – Search crews are looking for a woman last seen on Lake Ki.

The Snohomish County sheriff’s department said the woman disappeared Wednesday night. She was floating on the lake on an inflatable device.

The float and some of the woman’s personal belongings were found.

A marine unit is on the lake looking for her.

The woman hasn’t been identified.