Seahawks waive Malik McDowell who was hurt in 2017 ATV crash

RENTON, Wash. — Malik McDowell will never take the field for the Seattle Seahawks.

The team waived the defensive end as training camp got underway on Thursday in Renton.

McDowell was the Seahawks’ first pick of the draft last year — in the second round with the 35th overall pick.

He was involved in a serious ATV accident last July, suffering a head injury that forced him to miss the 2017 season.

The team waived Cornerback DeAndre Elliott with a failed physical.

Filling those two spots are a pair of tight ends signed ahead of training camp: Kayaune Ross and Je’Ron Hamm.

Seattle also announced that safety Kam Chancellor was officially placed on injured reserve and would not play in 2018.