Safety Alert: Fecal bacteria found in Lake Washington at Kirkland’s Juanita Beach Park

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The city of Kirkland said high levels of fecal coliform bacteria have been found in Lake Washington at Juanita Beach Park and warned that people and animals should stay out of the water.

“Advisory signs warning about contaminated water have been posted at the beach” at 9703 NE Juanita Dr., the city said in a news release.

The beach will be closed until at least Wednesday, Aug. 1, as testing is done to determine the source of the bacteria, the city said.

“Fecal coliform bacteria is an indicator of sewage pollution and is monitored weekly by the Seattle-King County Public Health Department. Most bacteria present are typically assumed to be of non-human origin. Many animals such as dogs and waterfowl can contribute to this form of bacteria in the water,” the city said.

Updates about Juanita Beach Park and other Kirkland waterfront parks will be posted to the City’s News Room webpage.