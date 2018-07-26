× Police searching for 31-year-old Puyallup woman missing since Saturday

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Police in Puyallup are searching for a 31-year-old woman who was last seen Saturday, July 21, 2018.

Puyallup police say Jessica Wilkins left her parents’ home in Northeast Puyallup on foot. She has no money and the family does not know where she would go because she recently moved to the area from out of state.

Wilkins suffers from some mental health issues and requires medication. Because she has missed does, her behavior may deteriorate, police said.

Wilkins is about 5 feet tall and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black yoga pants, bright blue socks and black athletic slip-on shoes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jessica Wilkins, please call the Puyallup Police Department’s tip line at 253-770-3343.