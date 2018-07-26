Seahawks training camp 2018: Exclusive coverage only on Q13 FOX

Petition circulating to save Seattle’s Showbox after report it will be demolished

Posted 8:20 AM, July 26, 2018, by , Updated at 08:22AM, July 26, 2018

SEATTLE, WA - APRIL 08: In this handout image supplied by Virgin America, Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth performs during a launch party hosted by Virgin America to celebrate the Kick Off Service flight from Los Angeles to Seattle, held at The Showbox at the Market on April 8, 2008 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Virgin America via Getty Images)

SEATTLE – A petition is circulating to save Seattle’s iconic Showbox music venue, after a report that the building will be leveled to make room for a $100 million apartment high rise building.

The 79-year old building has seen thousands of big name acts over the years, from Duke Ellington to the Ramones to Pearl Jam to Nirvana to Prince to Lady Gaga.

The Seattle Times reported that a developer from Vancouver, B.C., the Omni Group, filed plans with the city to build a 440-foot, 442-unit mixed-use apartment building with commercial space on the ground floor. The venue is located on First Avenue in Seattle between Union and Pike.

The petition had been signed by about 3,500 people by 8 a.m. Thursday.

The Showbox tweeted that the last event at the venue will be a performance by Minus the Bear on Dec. 16.