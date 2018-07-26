Police officers involved in crane accident blocking NB I-405

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- A crash involving two Bellevue police officers has created a large backup on I-405.

Washington State Trooper Rick Johnson said the crash involved a Bellevue police department vehicle and a portable structure. Both officers suffered minor injuries in the crash and are expected to be OK, a Bellevue police officer said.

All lanes of northbound I-405 in Bellevue near 112th Ave SE are closed due to the crash.

The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeting the back up on northbound I-405 is already six miles and stretches all the way from I-90 to the Renton S-Curves.