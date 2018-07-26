Members of this band have Parkinson’s and multiple sclerosis

SEATTLE — Giving up music wasn’t an option for Phil See who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis about 10 years ago.

Turns out, lots of people diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease or multiple sclerosis also felt the same way.

That’s why See started a band now named “axon”.

They meet every Thursday for two hours in a room at Swedish Cherry Hill.

Q13 FOX Photojournalist Michelle Boehler shows how the band is coming together.

For more information, contact the Multiple Sclerosis Center at Swedish Cherry Hill, here.