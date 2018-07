RENTON, Wash. – It’s the beginning of a new beginning.

After an offseason of turnover, the new-look Seattle Seahawks take the field at the VMAC on Thursday for the first time since a 26-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on New Year’s Eve.

They’re kicking things off at 10 a.m. with a live two-hour special on the official home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX. Follow along below for live pictures and updates: