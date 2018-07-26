Girl revives 2-year-old brother found in Edgewood septic tank

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A 12-year-old girl revived her brother after their mother got stuck trying to rescue the toddler who fell into a septic tank.

According to the Tacoma News Tribune, the mother got the 2-year-old boy out of the septic tank but got stuck herself. The 12-year-old girl called 911 and firefighters were sent to the home on Meridian Ave. East around 11:10 a.m on Wednesday.

Dispatchers gave the girl instructions over the phone on how to perform CPR on her brother, and the boy was conscious by the time paramedics arrived.

“The fact that his 12-year-old sister was so dialed in, they were saying, ‘Chief, you need to keep track of her. 10 years from now, you need to give her a job,” East Pierce Fire Chief Bud Backer told the Tribune. “She was very in control and followed directions to a T, and saved her brother’s life in the process.”

The boy was taken to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Backer said their department responds to one or two septic tank rescues per year.