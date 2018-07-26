× Domestic violence call ends in deputy injured, suspect shot

A man is in the hospital after being shot by a Skagit County Sheriff’s deputy Wednesday night.

Investigators say someone called 911 from a home near Big Lake around 6:00 Wednesday night, then hung up.

When deputies showed up to investigate the call, we’re told they found a “possible domestic violence situation” involving two adult brothers.

The deputies went into the house, and Skagit Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) investigators say one of the brothers grabbed a knife, and attacked one of the deputies. The other deputy fired his gun, shooting the man with the knife. He’s now at Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries. The deputy was injured, but is already out of the hospital.