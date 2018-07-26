Deputy witnesses car hit, kill girl riding bike in Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A 9-year-old girl riding her bike in Leavenworth was hit and killed by a car.

According to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday near Icicle Road and Prowell Street.

A deputy witnessed the accident while responding to a non-emergency call. The deputy started life-saving measures, but the child died at the scene.

The driver of the car did not show signs of impairment, deputies said.

The crash remains under investigation.