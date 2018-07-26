× Deputy shoots, kills suspect inside Kent Station parking garage

KENT, Wash. — A King County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man inside the Kent Station parking garage Thursday morning, authorities said.

The veteran transit deputy spotted a stolen car in the parking garage just before 9 a.m. When the deputy approached, the driver of the stolen car grabbed a rifle.

That’s when the deputy opened fired hitting the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Police said two other people were inside the car during the shooting. They ran but were caught not far away in the Kent Station shopping plaza.

The deputy is a 28-year veteran with the sheriff’s office. He was placed on administrative leave following an investigation.

Police warn that the investigation may impact evening commuters at the rail station and parking garage.

.@kingcosoPIO says deputy spotted occupied stolen car in garage at Kent Station. Dep says driver reached for rifle, deputy fired his gun striking them. Suspect has died at HBV. Two more suspects caught by @kentpd #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/IZ2EH3H9ol — Steve Kiggins (@Q13FOXKiggins) July 26, 2018