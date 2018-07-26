9-year-old girl riding bicycle struck, killed by vehicle in Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A 9-year-old girl was struck and killed by a motorist while she was riding her bicycle in Leavenworth, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

At about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the accident on Icicle Road near the intersection with Prowell Street in Leavenworth.

“The bicyclist was a 9-year-old female who was struck by a passing vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “A Chelan County deputy, who was responding to a different … call for service, witnessed the collision and immediately requested medical aid and additional deputies.”

The deputy began life-saving measures until medics arrived, but attempts to revive the child were unsuccessful.

“The driver of the vehicle did not show any signs of impairment,” the sheriff’s office said.

“This is clearly a tragic event with multiple families affected.”

The investigation is continuing, with the assistance of the Washington State Patrol, the sheriff’s office said.