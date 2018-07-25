5 arrested after two men found shot to death in Tacoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- Two men are dead and five people have been taken into custody, including three juveniles, after a shooting in Tacoma Tuesday night, police spokesman Loretta Cool said.

Police received reports of shots being fired in the 44th and Portland Avenue area about 8:05 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

A second man arrived at the hospital where he also died from his injuries.

Cool said both men were in their early to mid-20s.

Investigators said a man, a woman, and three juveniles have been booked into jail on murder charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

