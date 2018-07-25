Trump and top European leader agree to work toward zero tariffs

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to work toward eliminating tariffs and barriers on trade, reducing tensions for now in a brewing trade war.

It was essentially a deal to make a deal, announced in celebratory fashion during an previously unannounced appearance in the White House Rose Garden.

Trump declared it a “very big day for free and fair trade” with Juncker by his side.

It was a cheery end to talks Trump himself suggested this week would be acrimonious. The U.S. and the EU have been lobbing new tariffs on products since Trump announced earlier this year tough new levies on steel and aluminum exports.

Recently, Trump has threatened a 25% tariff on European autos, a warning that seems to have been staved off.

“We agreed today, first of all, to work together toward zero tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers and zero subsidies on non-auto industrial goods,” Trump said.

Trump indicated both sides agreed to halt, for now, tariffs that threatened to devolve into a trade war as negotiations proceed, and said the EU agreed to import more U.S. soybeans and liquid natural gas.

“We will not go against the spirit of this agreement unless either party terminates the negotiation,” he said. “So, we’re starting the negotiation right now but we know very much where it’s going.”

Juncker said both sides agreed to “hold off on other tariffs” while talks proceed.

The biggest news from the Trump-Juncker meeting is that it appears to have delayed an impending trade war over autos. Trump has threatened to tax imported cars, trucks and auto parts, potentially targeting imports that last year totaled $335 billion.

The European Union had warned that it would retaliate with tariffs on products worth $20 billion if Trump puts duties on cars and auto parts from Europe.

But the auto trade war with Europe is on hold while the U.S. and EU engage in further trade talks. Daniel Ikenson, director of trade studies at the libertarian Cato Institute, warned that the fight over autos could quickly flare up again if Trump grows impatient with Europe.

“Auto tariffs are looming unless the EU buys more U.S. stuff and does other things Trump demands,” he said.