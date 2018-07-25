Seattle police release epic #LipSyncChallenge video — with special guest stars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Police Department released its highly anticipated #LipSyncChallenge video just after midnight Wednesday, accepting a challenge from the Norfolk Police Department.

The video shows a different side of our local officers like many of us have never before seen.

The caption along with the video on Facebook reads:

Seattle is a film and music town, so we made a music video. A huge thank you to the people of Seattle. Without you, none of this would have been possible. But the question remains, who do we challenge? Metropolitan Police Service, what you got? #DowntownLipSync #CommunityPolicing

The video includes cameos from Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez at Pike Place Market, Germain Ifedi of the Seahawks, Walter Jones, Blitz, the Mariner Moose and more.

SPD chose the song "Downtown" by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis for their lip-sync video.

The original "Downtown" music video was filmed in Spokane, but Seattle officers hope to put a hometown spin on the song.

The department points out that everyone in the video participated on their own time -- not city time. The one exception is traffic control that had to block off 4th and Bell because there was a permit for that part of the video to film in the street.

SPD will be challenging the London Metropolitan Police Department.

Here are Brandi's favorite moments from the video. What are yours?