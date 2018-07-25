Seattle-area officials propose 5 pieces of gun safety legislation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle-area officials are considering five pieces of legislation that would require warning signs outside of gun shops and secure firearm storage among other things.

King County Council Chairman Joe McDermott and Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles introduced the five-piece legislation on Tuesday. They say it's part of an initiative to reduce gun violence in King County.

One of the measures would require posting warning signs on the health and life risks associated with guns outside retail locations, shooting ranges and places transferring gun ownership.

Other measures focus on requiring the King County Sheriff's Office to destroy confiscated weapons and creating a work group to develop gun safety and gun violence prevention programs.

Four of the measures will go to the council and one will go to the King County Board of Health.