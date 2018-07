KENT, Wash. — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a strip mall in Kent early Wednesday morning.

Puget Sound Regional Fire said the fire was at the 100 block of South Central and crews arrived to the fire just before 3 a.m.

The fire was knocked down in a couple of hours. Firefighters are monitoring hot spots and have started entering the building.

The strip mall is home to a pawn shop, auto body and glass repair shops.

No word on a cause or the amount of damage done to the businesses.