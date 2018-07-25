3 charged for last week’s fatal shooting in Hilltop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. - Three men face murder charges for the retaliatory gang shooting of Robert Doss II in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood on July 18, authorities said.

Adrian Alvarez, 22, Joshua Jazz Soria, 24, and Jaden Gene Montgomery-Fisher, 20 were charged Wednesday, Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist announced.

According to police reports, Doss and a woman were sitting in a car on the side of the road near South 14th Street and South M Street in Tacoma, when a small, light-colored SUV pulled up on the driver’s side.

The driver, later identified as Montgomery-Fisher, asked Doss and his passenger, “Where you from?”

When Doss responded, “Hilltop,” the SUV pulled slightly forward, and a passenger in the backseat, identified as Alvarez, opened fire on the woman and Doss.

Both victims were taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center. Doss was shot through both lungs and his heart and died at the hospital. The woman in the car was shot in the hand and was treated at the hospital.

Police arrested all three of the suspects on Tuesday. Montgomery-Fisher told police that all three were in a gang and that the shooting was in retaliation for a shooting of a fellow gang member in May.

“We are committed to ending the cycle of gang violence,” said Prosecutor Mark Lindquist. “Gang violence in Pierce County is down dramatically, but there is still work to do.”

Bail for Alvarez is set at $2,000,000. Bail for Soria and Montgomery-Fisher was set at $1,000,000.