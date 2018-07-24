Student-athlete dies after summer conditioning workout at Federal Way High School

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A student-athlete died Tuesday after participating in a summer conditioning workout at Federal Way High School, the district said.

In a letter to parents, Federal Way Public Schools Superintendent Tammy Campbell said, “It is with deep sadness that I am sharing that a student-athlete, a member of the Federal Way High School Family, passed away suddenly today after participating in a summer conditioning workout at Federal Way High School. Our hearts are with the family as they deal with the loss.

“We have protocols and procedures in place to ensure student safety during summer workouts,” the letter said. “Over the next 72 hours, we will be suspending all outdoor athletic activities at the middle and high schools to closely verify and examine the protocols we have in place.”

The letter did not identify the student, age, gender or say what sports workout the student was involved in.

Temperatures were around 90 degrees Tuesday.

No other details were immediately available.