Shooter dead after firing at cars around him at Hood Canal Bridge

HOOD CANAL, Wash. -- One person died in a bizarre shooting overnight while the Hood Canal Bridge was closed for maintenance.

Washington State Patrol troopers say the shooting happened at 3:42 a.m. Three cars were stopped on SR 104 at the west end of the Hood Canal Bridge waiting for it to reopen after overnight construction.

Troopers say the person in the middle car of the three shot at the car in front of and behind him.

Photos shared on Twitter showed bullet holes through both windshields. Click through the gallery below:

The driver behind him suffered a minor injury to his elbow. Trooper Chelsea Hodgson says that man was asleep when the shots were fired.

The car in front of them had a father and his 5 and 6-year-old daughters in the car. The shots missed both girls who were asleep, Hodgson said. One bullet went through the driver's seat headrest, but missed the father because he was leaning toward the passenger seat.

The man in the middle car apparently died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Hodgson said. He has not yet been identified.

Troopers are still trying to figure out what may have been the motive behind the shooting.