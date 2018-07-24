Multiple reports confirm Earl Thomas won’t show up for Seahawks training camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – Multiple reports Tuesday confirmed what Earl Thomas has already said: The Seattle Seahawks’ Pro Bowl free safety has no intention of being at the VMAC when the team starts training camp.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and NBC Sports Radio’s Newy Scruggs both cited sources saying Thomas would be a no-show.

#Seahawks star S Earl Thomas will not be reporting to training camp, source says, The 6-time Pro Bowler is entering the last year of his 4-yr extension signed in ‘14 & his play has clearly earned a new deal. Those in Seattle view him as the centerpiece of that D. He’ll be at home — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2018

“He is done with Seattle,” Scruggs wrote on Twitter. “Plans to sell his house in Seattle. He will ONLY report if he gets a new deal.”

Q13 News reached out to Thomas for comment, but didn’t immediately hear back. Players are set to report for training camp Wednesday, and practice will kick off Thursday at 10 a.m. with a live special on the official home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.

Thomas is entering the final year of a reported four-year, $40 million contract. He wants the Seahawks to sign him to an extension before he returns.

Jerry Jones wants Earl Thomas but isn't willing to give up a 1st rounder. I don't see him giving up a 2nd. Would a 3rd and a 5th to the #Seahawks get it done? Jones NEEDS the leadership Thomas brings.@BlueStarBlog pic.twitter.com/eHlkdUyIcN — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) July 24, 2018

Last week, he posted on Instagram imploring the Seahawks to “extend me … or let’s make a trade happen.”

Last season in Dallas, he famously followed Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to the locker room and said “come get me.”

Scruggs also reported that Thomas approached Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis in Vegas and “told him to come get him.”

Michael Gehlken, the Raiders’ beat writer for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, reported that Thomas said something in that vein but that it was said in jest, adding that the Raider aren’t a great fit for Thomas.