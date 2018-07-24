× Healthy Living: Nutritious eats to survive a summer road trip

If a summer road trip is in your future, it’s a good idea to fuel up with nutritious foods and drinks. Deborah Enos stopped by the Q13 studio to offer up some easy options to keep you awake, hydrated and full when you hit the road.

Enos says...

I love a good road trip. At least once a year I take a pilgrimage from Seattle to northern California. I usually make the 12-hour trip in one day, which means I had better pack high-energy, healthy snacks.

Experience has taught me that if I don’t plan well, I’ll end up eating high fat, high sodium restaurant food that makes me feel lethargic and unmotivated — a potentially deadly combination behind the wheel.

The keys to feeling your best and staying safe on the road are eating good sources of protein and fiber and staying hydrated throughout the day. Funny, these are also the key components to keeping your energy high during your workday or at a weekend soccer tournament.

A LITTLE CAFFEINE GOES A LONG WAY:

But, no road trip is complete without a little caffeine…according to the Mayo Clinic; most of us can safely have around 400 mg of caffeine per day. Personally, I think that’s a lot! I must have GOOD coffee and hotel room coffee just doesn’t do it for me.

I actually travel with a little bit of coffee and my Melitta pour-over.

I have actually been using this system since college. This little device makes it so easy to and fast to make a great cup of coffee. I also love good, strong coffee, so I use a local brand called Mt. Si Coffee http://www.melitta.com http://www.mtsicoffeeroasters.com

STAY HYDRATED:

Essentia Water is available at most markets & convenience stores and is a great hydration option for road trips

* Essentia pioneered ionized, alkaline water and the ionized bottled water category.

* Essentia is supercharged ionized alkaline water that’s better at rehydrating.

* It’s the only alkaline water clinically shown to rehydrate better than a leading bottled water

* What separates Essentia Water from the rest is their proprietary ionization process. It removes bitter-tasting acidic ions, producing a clean and smooth tasting 9.5 pH or higher alkaline water that is better at rehydrating. In December 2016, a study was published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition that showed Essentia rehydrated better than the leading bottled water. http://www.essentiawater.com

PACK HIGH FIBER & PROTEIN SNACKS:

Why protein? Protein helps to fill you up and keep hunger pangs from coming back too quickly. It also keeps your energy high and your mind engaged. Some go-to sources of protein for road trips are an

ounce of nuts or a protein bar. But while driving, I go straight for the highest protein source I can find-I also need one that is easy to eat.

Here’s my new favorite beef jerky, Slant Shack. This product is 100% grass-fed beef and no junky spices or additives. They have some very creative flavors and each serving is about 90 calories and 14 grams of protein. That’s a good hit of protein that should keep you alert for a good 2-3 hours.

Why fiber? It may not seem logical to include fiber in your road trip diet when restrooms may be few and far between, but fiber serves the important purpose of slowing down how quickly sugar hits the bloodstream. This means you’ll have more energy and a level mood — especially beneficial when traveling with cooped up kids!

My favorite, not too messy, source of fiber: Sliced apples with a squeeze of lemon juice. The lemon juice helps keep the apples from turning dark, a sprinkle of cinnamon adds more flavor and a nice dose of antioxidants. If you don’t have time to make these, Costco carries pre-sliced, individually packaged apples in their produce department. http://www.slantshack.com

POST DRIVE COCKTAIL? Please note, I said POST DRIVE

Why not? I call these a party in a can. These drinks, such as Truly or White Claw, are usually around 90 calories, low carb & gluten free. They are a spiked (usually vodka) cocktail with a hint of fruit flavor. http://www.trulysparkling.com http://www.whiteclaw.com http://www.spikedseltzer.com