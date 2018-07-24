Demi Lovato rushed to hospital after heroin overdose, TMZ reports
LOS ANGELES — Singer Demi Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Monday after overdosing on heroin, according to TMZ.
TMZ cited law enforcement sources saying Lovato was taken from a Hollywood Hills home just before noon.
She was unconscious when paramedics arrived at her home, the site reported.
Lovato was reportedly treated with Narcan, an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses, at her home. Her condition is unknown.
The singer has been open for years about her struggles with addiction.
Just last month, Lovato released a song called “Sober” which revealed that she was again struggling:
Momma, I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore
And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor
To the ones who never left me
We’ve been down this road before
I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore
