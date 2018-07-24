× Demi Lovato rushed to hospital after heroin overdose, TMZ reports

LOS ANGELES — Singer Demi Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Monday after overdosing on heroin, according to TMZ.

TMZ cited law enforcement sources saying Lovato was taken from a Hollywood Hills home just before noon.

She was unconscious when paramedics arrived at her home, the site reported.

Lovato was reportedly treated with Narcan, an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses, at her home. Her condition is unknown.

The singer has been open for years about her struggles with addiction.

Just last month, Lovato released a song called “Sober” which revealed that she was again struggling:

Momma, I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore

And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor

To the ones who never left me

We’ve been down this road before

I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore

Celebrities were offering messages of support on Twitter.

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018