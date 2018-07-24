× Car crashes into Lake Stevens Boys and Girls Club

LAKE STEVENS — Officers responded to a call Monday night at the Lake Stevens Boys and Girls Club.

The Lake Stevens Police Department said officers were originally sent to an explosion at the Boys and Girls Club around 11:30 p.m. But when officers arrived, they said they found a car had struck the building.

The driver ran from the scene, but was found a short time later. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run.

Witnesses told police that the driver ran a stop sign on Main Street, then went up the stairs and hit the new teen center.

The Boys and Girls Club will closed for the day as contractors to assess the damage.

The new teen center there is named after Chris Pratt’s father, Dan Pratt.

