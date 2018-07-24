1 man killed, 1 critically wounded in shooting in Tacoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- Two men were shot, one fatally, near 44th and Portland Avenue in Tacoma Tuesday night, police officer Loretta Cool said.

At 8:05 p.m., police received reports of shots being fired in the 44th and Portland Avenue area. When officers arrived, they found the body of a man who had been shot dead.

"We learned later that another victim had been dropped off at a local hospital" and was undergoing live-saving measures, she said.

She said the both men were in their early to mid 20s.

Witnesses reported that a vehicle was involved in the shooting incident, and officers were able to find and detain subjects in that vehicle.

But Cool said police did not know what led to the shooting or who else might have been involved.

The investigation is continuing.