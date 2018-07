MONROE, Wash. — Inside the gates of the Washington State Reformatory in Monroe, a unique program is giving inmates an opportunity to transform their lives through education.

The Q13 News series “University Beyond Bars” explores the journeys of two current and two former inmates who say the program helped to set them on a new path.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The second part of “University Beyond Bars” airs Tuesday, July 23, at 7:40am and 9:40am on “Q13 News This Morning.”

Lupine video courtesy of Bart Shore.