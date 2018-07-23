Survey says: Seattle is least air-conditioned metro in US

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nobody has fewer household air conditioners than us.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau's American Housing Survey, only one out of three households in the Seattle metro area has air conditioning.

The most recent data is from 2015, but says the national average is 89 percent of households have central A/C or a room unit. The Seattle Times first reported the news.

San Francisco was the second lowest at 36.3 percent and Portland was third with 69.9 percent (yes, a huge jump!).

The metros with the most A/C -- New Orleans, Tampa and Austin -- all come in above 99 percent. Lucky!

The Seattle Times has more on how locals keep cool in the Pacific Northwest.