Seattle is America’s Best Big City to Live In, report finds

SEATTLE — It’s official. Seattle is 2018’s Best Big City to Live In, according to a new report by personal finance website WalletHub.

Out of the 62 cities listed, Seattle ranked number 1 followed by Virginia Beach, Austin, San Francisco and San Diego.

Seattle ranked near the bottom for affordability (50 out of 62), and near the middle of the pack for safety (30 out of 62). But number 1 for economics, education, and health. For quality of life, Seattle ranked 6 out of 62.

“Big cities represent opportunity, economic and otherwise, which appeals to people of all walks of life – especially young professionals seeking advancement in their careers and social lives. Another main draw is easy access to diverse dining and entertainment options that are comparatively scarce in more rural settings.

But big-city life requires tradeoffs, too. Higher cost of living is a concern, along with pollution, traffic delays and limited living space. Each major U.S. city has a unique set of issues, to go along with its own character and charm. However, some big cities tackle their problems and emphasize their strengths more efficiently than others,” writes WalletHub.

The top 10 cities on the list:

1. Seattle, WA

2. Virginia Beach, VA

3. Austin, TX

4. San Francisco, CA

5. San Diego, CA

6. Honolulu, HI

7. Portland, OR

8. San Jose, CA

9. Colorado Springs, CO

10. New York, NY

The bottom 10 cities on the list:

53. Santa Ana, CA

54. New Orleans, LA

55. Milwaukee, WI

56. Tulsa, OK

57. Indianapolis, IN

58. St. Louis, MO

59. Baltimore, MD

60. Cleveland, OH

61. Memphis, TN

62. Detroit, MI