Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seawolves Riekert Hattingh and Olive Kilifi joined Q13 Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Q It Up Sports" Sunday night to talk about their championship season that ended in a title, and they brought the 80-pound trophy/shield to the studio as proof of their performance.

The Seawolves are holding a public celebration for their championship this Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at Odin Brewing in Tukwila. Be sure to check it out!