× Ritz announces recall of Ritz Bits and Ritz sandwiches due to salmonella risk

Do you have any Ritz in your house?

The company that manufactures Ritz announced a recall of some of its products due to a risk of salmonella contamination.

The recall is for “certain Ritz cracker sandwiches and Ritz Bits products,” Mondelēz Global LLC said.

The products contain whey protein, and the company that manufactures the protein announced its own recall due to the possible presence of salmonella.

There have been no complaints of illnesses.

You can check here to see if your Ritz products are effected.