Orting firefighter who suffers from PTSD missing

ORTING, Wash. — A member of the Orting Fire Department, who suffers from PTSD, has been missing for nearly 24 hours.

Art Vazquez left his Frederickson home between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, July 21, according to Vazquez’s nephew Corey.

He was last seen driving a 2014 grey Toyota Camry with the license plate ARH9599.

Corey said Vazquez does not have his ID or credit cards. He also does not have his medications.

If you see him, please call police.