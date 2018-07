× Kent Police Officer killed in the line of duty

A deadly crash has shut down SR 516 in Kent for several hours. Washington State Patrol says a Kent police officer was killed in the crash.

The road is closed in both directions from Washington Avenue North to West Meeker Street, cutting off travel west of SR 167.

State Patrol has a press conference scheduled to begin momentarily at Kent City Hall. Q13 News will have the latest updates starting at 7:00 this morning on JOE TV.